Nicki Minaj Once Exercised Creative Control Over Kanye West—Admits It Was A Mistake

Nicki Minaj and the Barbz are winning amid the worldwide Barbie movie-fueled pink out—but Kanye West still gets the last laugh.

While the seemingly misunderstood and manic YEEZY mastermind continues to live his best life in Italy with two women, the self-proclaimed Black Barbie appears to be lamenting over collaborations past behind AI filters on TikTok live. Given the aforementioned scene, with the added context that Minaj also hopped on the dystopian NPC social media trend, it all seems like a sad existence for Minaj. SIKE! It’s all for promo.

As the Queens native readies for her upcoming Pink Friday 2 LP, which she recently pushed back to November, she’s been walking down memory lane reliving moments from the creative process of the album’s predecessor. In the process of remarking on key collaborations like “Blazin,” Minaj says Ye actually wanted to hop on “Right Thru Me” instead—but she blocked West’s attempts.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard this story about ‘Blazin’ but.. I wanted Kanye to be on ‘Blazin’ and he wanted to be on ‘Right Thru Me’,” Minaj started off before concluding, “Dumbest f###### decision I ever made.”

It’s clear West had a true affinity with pop-tinged rap anthems of the 2000s era—and what’s even clearer is that Minaj feels she missed out on her opportunity for a radio hit like Ye and Keri Hilson’s “Love Lockdown” in 2008. She probably could’ve even gotten the baby My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy visual treatment for the “Right Thru Me” music video had the collab actually came to fruition.

Alas, even though “Blazin” is still no slouch, this is clearly one of those “oh, what could’ve been” moments. Its also definitely a mythical moment in Hip-Hop history, so to speak, considering this may be one of the first documented instances where it appears West was out-bullied by someone in the studio—and just took it on the chin.

I’ll remind all of you that Ye literally put “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” out after Jeezy basically passed on the record because Ye completely deviated creatively from the theme of the track while The Snowman was up against a tight album deadline.

I guess now the big question is whether Minaj and West can, and will, match each other’s creative zeal, and disobedience, again in 2023 on Pink Friday 2?

Watch the clip in full below.