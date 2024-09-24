Nicki Minaj Responds To Rumors She Shaded Beyoncé Amid JAY-Z Subs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans are trading jabs with Beyoncé fans online, accusing Minaj of shading Bey amid her feud with JAY-Z.

Nicki Minaj is responding to accusations she shaded Beyoncé for posting on Instagram to distract from the NYC rapper’s ongoing issues with JAY-Z.

The BeyHive and the Barbz have been going at in on social media in recent days over the two artists’ recent posts. On Monday (September 23), Beyoncé shared a set of sultry images on Instagram, promoting her new whiskey, SirDavis.

She followed up with another similar series of caption-less photos featuring her brand.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj shared a cryptic post on X (Twitter), sparking claims there was more than meets the eye to Beyoncé’s posts.

“Robot on timing,” Minaj wrote in a since-deleted post.

The seemingly unrelated posts caused a stir online, with Barbz accusing Beyoncé of trying to distract from Nicki Minaj’s recent remarks about JAY-Z. In addition to her complaints about the Super Bowl headliner, she claimed Hov never paid her for her deal with Tidal.

Meanwhile, the BeyHive claimed Nicki Minaj was subbing Beyoncé with the robot tweet. “That lady deleted that tweet because she knows who she can play with,” one fan shared. “Beyoncé is not one of them.”

However, Nicki Minaj emphatically denied the rumors, responding to a TikTok accusing her of calling Beyoncé a robot.

“This is an absolute lie,” she commented.

Minaj also shared a pair of tweets urging “No. For real. Stop.” She added, “Not every day be a dikk. Some days suck one. Goodness. Enough already. #GagCitySanFrancisco who’s ready?!?!!!”

Despite her recent claims against JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have enjoyed a good relationship over the years, collaborating on “Flawless (Remix)” and “Feeling Myself” in 2014.

Earlier this year, the singer sent Minaj a sweet handwritten card thanking her for gifting Bey some Pink Friday Nails.

“Onika, I just received your nail collection and I love them. Thank you so much for thinking of me and congratulations on your launch and the tour. Love, Beyoncé,” the card read.