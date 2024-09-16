Nicki Minaj Reacts To Proof JAY-Z Has Final Say In Super Bowl Headliner

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj believed Jay-Z refused to let Lil Wayne headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans for petty reasons.

Nicki Minaj couldn’t resist commenting on Super Bowl Halftime Show producer Jesse Collins confirming Jay-Z picks the event’s headliner on Monday (September 16). The leader of the Barbz posted a laughing emoji on social media in reaction to Collins’ interview with Variety.

“It’s a decision that Jay makes,” Collins told Variety. “Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!”

Minaj vociferously criticized Jay-Z after the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music announced Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Minaj accused Jay-Z of not picking Lil Wayne due to grudges against her, Birdman and Drake. She fully blamed Jay-Z while others suggested the NFL or the host city chose the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S### sad. House N##### TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n##### will keep son’ing you!!!!!”

Lil Wayne was widely speculated to be the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show’s headliner since the game’s in his hometown of New Orleans. The Young Money boss admitted he desperately wanted the gig.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position,” he said. “Like somebody told me that was my position. But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Minaj claimed Lil Wayne was “used in a war of egos.” She tried to encourage him by saying his impact on Hip-Hop culture would stand the test of time.