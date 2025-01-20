Nicki Minaj Sparks Rihanna Collaboration Rumours With Female “Icons” Playlist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj celebrated her favorite female artists, including Rihanna and Taylor Swift, sparking speculation about potential collaborations.

Nicki Minaj is showing love to the ladies, revealing some of her favorite female artists, including Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Although the NYC rapper has been keeping a low profile while on hiatus, she tapped in with her fans on Stationhead, sharing a playlist curated for her channel on the streaming platform.

The women featured on Nicki Minaj’s playlist were Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

“Some of my fave girls of all time,” she wrote alongside the list before hailing the artists as “Icons.”

Nicki Minaj shows love to Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Rihanna on Stationhead:



“Some of my fave girls of all time. Icons” pic.twitter.com/Ds9tq4UuE8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 18, 2025

The playlist sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans questioning Beyoncé’s absence while others speculated it might hint at potential collaborators for Minaj’s upcoming album.

“Ohhh!!! She’s back and spreading the collab crumbs,” one enthusiastic fan shared. “We are so here,” while another stated, ” This would be a great feature list for NM6.”

A different user pointed to the lack of Hip-Hop artists on the list. “Notice how she mentioned zero female rappers?” another person wrote. “Not even Doja….. She hates female rappers it’s so clear.”

While Nicki Minaj is sharing her favorite female artists, fans eagerly awaited the release of Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus deluxe album.

Minaj announced she would drop the album on December 13, a year after the original album’s release, but it failed to materialize.

Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus 💞



The final deluxe installment 🎀



On the 1 year Anniversary of PF2 👑



12.13.24 🎧 pic.twitter.com/PUfhPAdbjX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 8, 2024

Back in October, Nicki Minaj revealed she would be taking some time off following her tour.

“I am doing a hiatus,” she confirmed. “But I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple things and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect.”

However, she quickly backtracked stating “Ain’t going no mthfkn where,” adding “Kiss my ass & HIATUS LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Nonetheless, Minaj has remained low-key and has not posted on social media since early December.