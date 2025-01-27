NLE Choppa Does “Gay Baiting” Damage Control Amid Backlash Over Alleged Gucci Panties Pic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa wants you to know it’s your problem that your upset he’s showing off his you know what, and that he’s not pandering to the LGBTQ+ community—at all.

On Sunday (January 26), the “S### Me Out” hitmaker addressed his critics in a string of posts on his personal Twitter account. In the first message he shared with his 2.5 million followers, NLE Choppa offered his direct response to a user’s claims that he’s “gay baiting” due to a revealing photo circulating of him wearing designer underwear.

“Never been gay baiting,” NLE Choppa wrote flat out in the tweet. “It’s me showing freedom. Anything now a days is called gay or it’s baiting. In reality I’m comfortable enough, and have the upmost confidence in how good God designed me head to toe. Call me what you want but a straight man comfortable in my skin, I AM.”

The Memphis native doubled down in a follow-up post, during which he re-iterated how his sense of self love motivates his creative expression and freedom to experiment with his look.

“I really don’t care and that’s what I think the problem,” he said in part. “I just feel like narratives get painted because I don’t care so much,” he said in part. “But I just wanna clear it up now for a small bit. Bruh, do not say I’m a gay baiter because I’m comfortable enough to show off the perfection that God has orchestrated over my physical, my mental, my spiritual, and even my emotions.”

NLE Choppa continued, laying out his argument that he’s not gay baiting because he’s showing off something that is attractive to his female fansbase that just so happens to also be alluring to his listeners who may be apart of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am not a gay baiter because I posted a selfie in the mirror showing off how beautiful I am,” he said. “I am not a gay baiter if I post a picture showing off how much God has blessed me from below to waist with something that got women going crazy.”

This obviously isn’t the first time NLE Choppa has defended himself against the narrative that he is attempting to prop himself up and energize his bottom line by engaging in revealing public displays. Last September, he faced hefty criticism after teasing his latest single with the announcement, “I’m coming out.”

Listen to Choppa’s full five-minute-plus address on the matter via the video in the post below.