No Charges Or Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against T.I.: What Does It Mean?

It looks like Tiny and T.I. might just get out of this scandal alive and intact. Remember, they ALWAYS maintained their innocence and said loudly that nobody was ever raped by them/him. The couple had been previously accused of numerous infractions dealing with sex, drugs, and even sexual assault. The charges only seem to get worse as more and more allegations came out from more and more people. Presumably.
As time has gone on, and the alleged victims appeared to lawyer up, it seemed as though things were bleak for Tip and Tiny. Although it seems like that, maybe that is not the case. As of the present time there have been no charges filed against either of the two. Also it has been extremely quiet in the press, social media and normal legal proceedings. This means no lawsuits have been filed either, per TheJasmineBrand. The cops have not even been CONTACTED!
Former friend Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head and then, through social media, she promoted numerous other women that claim to have experienced some sort of impropriety from the rap mogul. Some of those women were complete fabrications. There was so much talk on social media that it seem to be eminent that somebody was going to press charges or file a report, but that just didn’t happen. I am deeply concerned with this because it seems like people are being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion! Once again!
I have a hard time thinking that this is not something we should worry about for the future and present, because it just seems to happen over and over and over again. This is not to say that somebody is not telling the truth, but it is simply to over-stress that we have to have proof and truth when somebody is making an accusation. You have to back that up with something!
In the past, based on the timing of all of this, I felt as though perhaps there was some sort of political conspiracy against T.I., Because he was one of the instrumental artists that helped turn Georgia blue. This is not something that can be understated! Remember the NFAC had some march down in Stone Mountain, Georgia because there was a Klan haven there that was very threatening to the immediate Black community? They also had to go down and help out in the area in which there was other racist activity in ATL, Georgia. Now the leader of the NFAC is under duress over some nonsense! So this is not something to be taken light! These forces that are looking to suppress and oppress us work differently than the old days of the Ku Klux Klan.
Grassroots Support Swells For NFAC Leader Grand Master Jay In GoFundMe Legal Defense Effort
