OOPS! Lil Meech Thought His Post Was Private—But Somebody Snitched To 50 Cent

Lil Meech may have unintentionally set himself up for 50 Cent’s wrath after allegedly sharing a video of Rick Ross clowning 50 in his private Instagram. Somebody snitched!

50 Cent and Lil Meech’s Tension Heats Up Over Rick Ross Drama!

50 Cent has never been one to let a slight go unchecked. Now, this matter with Lil Meech just got a little messier. Last week, the Hip-Hop mogul put the BMF star on blast by sharing text messages where Meech was practically begging 50 to ease up on his father, Big Meech. As you know, the Black Mafia Family boss (who is still technically incarcerated) was spotted kicking it with Rick Ross, 50’s enemy.

Ross and 50 have been locked in an eternal battle of pettiness well over a decade. So when Big Meech linked up with Rozay, it was basically an open invitation for Fif to get messy. Lil Meech may have caused his own issues, apart from his father’s stuff.

According to sources, the young actor posted a video of Rick Ross mocking 50 Cent on his Instagram Close Friends. That is the private section where people think their posts are safe. Uhhhhmmmm. Nothing stays secret. And sure enough, someone in Meech’s inner circle snitched, sending the screenshot straight to 50. These ninjas ain’t loyal!

This revelation changes the narrative. Initially, it seemed like 50 was just bullying Lil Meech for no reason, but if Meech really was clowning him, it makes sense. Curtis doesn’t let disloyalty slide.

Now the question is: will Lil Meech take this L in silence or bus a move? And more importantly, what does this mean for BMF? Meanwhile, the world is burning!

Here is that screen shot, by the way. 50 has eyes all over!