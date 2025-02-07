Rick Ross Teases BMF Movie, Slams 50 Cent’s “Lackluster” Series  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is hitting back at 50 Cent, mocking his “lackluster” BMF series and teasing a big-budget film to rival it.

Rick Ross is firing back at 50 Cent amid their recent spat over former Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

The longtime rivals traded jabs earlier this week after Rozay joined forces with Meech ahead of his homecoming event later this month.

Now, Rick Ross is hinting at jumping in 50 Cent’s lane and making a BMF movie, blasting the G-Unit’s STARZ series as subpar.

He took to his Instagram Stories Thursday night (February 6), to announce his grand plans.

“I do want to do a BMF film,” Ross declared. “Because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster small budget series. Now it’s time to do a big budget film. Which director?”

He mused over acclaimed directors, including F. Gary Gray, Antoine Fuqua and Quentin Tarantino, before continuing.

“It’s a lot of legends,” he added. “This is going to be big; I can feel it.”

After laughing maniacally, Ross fired another shot at 50 Cent.

“When you talking to a major player such as myself, the moves I make I most definitely have an agenda,” he asserted. “I don’t do anything to p### off a little peon, you know what I mean? It’s bigger…the world is much bigger.”

50 Cent Reacts To Rick Ross & Big Meech’s Photo-Op

Earlier this week, 50 Cent threatened to expose “rat” Big Meech after the BMF boss shared a photo with Rick Ross.

Ross responded by inviting 50 Cent and his “little homies” to his car show in June. However, he made it clear that it wasn’t a peace offering—their feud remains unchanged.

“You wouldn’t be able to imagine how many different times muthaf*ckas tried to fix the issues with me and Curly Jackson,” he said. “No, I always said no. It’s a free TV show for me.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s son recently chimed in on the drama, clowning Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech, the star of Fif’s BMF series.

“You thought you were special?” he said, seemingly reacting to the actors DMs to 50 Cent. “You really thought you were special. Who told you you were special?”