PnB Rock’s Baby Mama Claims He Went Broke Buying Girlfriend’s BBL & Alleges She Uses Drugs

The bitter feud between two women involved with the late PnB Rock at various points in his life before he was murdered in Los Angeles in 2022 continues to linger on.

The drama surrounding the deceased Philadelphia rapper took another dark turn after the latest scathing livestream from the mother of his 11-year-old daughter, Milan Allen. In the heated Instagram Live session, the woman unleashed a string of accusations aimed at Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death.

“That b#tch snorts coke, all that s###,” Milan’s mother began, her anger palpable. “Had me forced and fostered with that n#gga.”

She continued with a barrage of insults, accusing Sibounheuang of being a “parasite” who drained the rapper emotionally and financially. The grieving mother even alleged that PnB Rock called her extremely upset because he couldn’t afford school supplies for their daughter.

“If I’m lying my kids can die today,” she said. “He called me crying cuz he was broke and could not send Milan no f###### presents, could not send Milan no school supplies, no books, no nothing.”

Eventually, the woman went on to accuse Sibounheuang of even deeper and more sinister activity, alluding to her welcoming dark energy into PnB Rock’s life.

“She came with this voodoo s###,” she claimed. “I ain’t never seen my baby dad go broke, y’all. My baby dad went broke. He said the last thing he just paid for was that b####’s body to get done again ‘cause she was in the house leaking.”

Earlier this month, during another livestream with her daughter Milan, the pair accused Sibounheuang of playing a role in PnB Rock’s murder. Milan’s mother questioned Sibounheuang’s actions on the day of the fatal shooting, suggesting her social media activity had something to do with the murder — despite reports debunking the theory.

“That man made you deactivate your IG,” she said. “The day you went back on IG was the day he got killed. Now stop playing with me, Stephanie.”

