PnB Rock’s Daughter & His Girlfriend Clash Over “Set Up” Claims During Heated Instagram Live 

PnB Rock’s 11-year-old daughter Milan Allen and her mother got into a heated dispute with the late rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, after accusing her of setting up his murder.

On Thursday (December 12) the mother and daughter duo spoke out against Sibounheuang during a heated Instagram Live, claiming she mistreated the little girl.

However, things took a more sinister turn when they turned to the day the rapper was shot dead in 2022.

“That man made you deactivate your IG,” Milan’s mother stated. “The day you went back on IG was the day he got killed. Now stop playing with me, Stephanie. Stop playing. Why you lied to me and Milan and his mom and said you ain’t had your phone? … Your phone was right there the whole time.”

She then claimed Sibounheuang “didn’t even try” to help the wounded rapper, adding, “You had no blood on your body.”

Milan then chimed in, questioning why Sibounheuang “kept asking, ‘Is he dead?’” and saying, “You trying to be cute walking out … girl, you doing too much. Seriously.”

However, Sibounheuang had tuned into the livestream and began responding to Milan and her mother.

“Teaching her I set her dad up is nasty work,” she wrote.

Milan continued, “He’s sitting on the floor, my father … where was you at?” She also questioned why the shooter didn’t kill Sibounheuang after taking out PnB Rock.

“It had to be some type of set up with my dad,” Milan stated.

One man has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for Pnb Rock’s murder. Prosecutors say Freddie Lee Trone ordered his then 17-year-old son to carry out the fatal shooting. He’s reportedly undergoing treatment to see if he is competent to stand trial.

A second man was also convicted in the rapper’s death. Prosecutors said Tremont Jones tipped off Trone to PnB Rock’s whereabouts. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

Social media users previously accused Sibounheuang of being responsible for PnB Rock’s murder, pointing to her revealing their location on social media before the shooting. Additionally, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore had also confirmed the rapper was targeted because of an Instagram post.

However, surveillance footage from the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant revealed new information. The video showed an apparent employee greeting the rapper before making a call. There was also a 40-minute delay before PnB Rock’s food arrived.