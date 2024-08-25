Pooh Shiesty Hinted At Cardi B Crush Years Before Shooting His Shot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Pooh Shiesty’s comment on Cardi B’s Instagram Live had everyone, including Offset, talking.

Believe it or not, Pooh Shiesty has been on Cardi B’s bumper for years now.

The “Back In Blood” rapper, who’s currently incarcerated, appeared to shoot his shot with the spicy New Yorker during her recent Instagram Live stream. Fans quickly snapped screenshots of Shiesty’s frisky comment and subsequently flooded social media platforms with the flicks, causing them to trend.

”I’m 5 minutes away baby open the door,” Shiesty wrote in the bold comment.

This definitely not the first time that Shiesty has had Cardi’s name on the tip of his tongue. In fact, on several occasions prior to his April 2022 incarceration, he made it clear that he was a huge fan of the “WAP” rapper.

During an interview with Spotify’s “Rap Caviar,” he named both Lil Wayne and Cardi B as his dream collaborations. That same year during an interview with Nani’s Cigar Talk, Shiesty once again called Cardi out to collab, emphasizing his desire to connect with her in New York. While it appears as though Cardi herself has yet to respond to Shiesty, many fans are speculating her estranged husband Offset reacted in a tweet he shared shortly after the incident occurred.

At this point, the only thing truly stopping Shiesty from finally getting his chance with Cardi is his five-year prison sentence. Earlier this month, Cardi B confirmed she was divorcing Offset after revealing she was pregnant with their third child.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cardi B signaled both the “ending” and “new beginning” of chapters in her life, leading fans to assume the worst for she and the “Ric Flair Drip” rap artist. Their marriage was plagued with cheating rumors, but the tipping point reportedly came after the Migos rapper was spotted with a rumored ex.

Check out the post above.