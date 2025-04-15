Princess Love Quits Alcohol After Wild Night With Ray J Amid Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Princess Love reunited with Ray J and locked lips during the Millennium Tour stop in Miami on Sunday (April 14) but then woke up the next day with regrets and a hangover she won’t forget.

“Never drinking ever again,” she posted in all caps on her Instagram Stories, punctuated with a row of vomiting emojis. She followed it up with a warning that felt all too real: “Never mix tequila and Titos.”

The public displays of affection between the estranged couple surprised many, especially since they’re still in the middle of divorce proceedings. Despite filing for divorce four times, Ray J and Princess Love remain legally married as of April 2025.

Their relationship has been anything but steady. Since tying the knot in August 2016, the two have been on a rollercoaster of breakups, reconciliations and headline-making drama. They share two children—daughter Melody, born in 2018, and son Epik, born in 2020.

In February 2024, the pair issued a joint statement confirming their fourth divorce filing, citing mutual respect and a shared focus on co-parenting. Still, Ray J has made it clear that his feelings haven’t faded.

“I will never love someone the way I love Princess,” he declared earlier this year.

Their ups and downs have played out publicly, especially on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where viewers have watched their trust issues and explosive arguments unfold.

In March 2025, police reportedly attended their home after a heated dispute. Ray J was detained but not arrested.

The couple’s PDA in Miami has reignited speculation that another reconciliation could be on the horizon.

But if Princess Love’s tequila-fueled Instagram post is any indication, she might be more focused on staying sober than staying married.