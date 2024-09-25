Ralo Reacts To News Young Dolph Suspects Were Paid Just $800 For Rapper’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo shares his raw emotions and frustration on social media as new details emerge in Young Dolph murder trial.

Ralo is speaking out following his wave of social media posts in direct response to the initial stages of the murder trial for Young Dolph’s alleged killers.

In a fiery response that has begun trending on social media, rapper Ralo expressed his frustration and raw emotions as new details surfaced in the ongoing murder trial of Young Dolph’s alleged killers. After previously sharing a video trolling Yo Gotti’s deceased brother Big Jook, who has been revealed as the mastermind behind the $100,000 hit on Dolph’s life, Ralo was yet again visibly angered by additional developments from the case in a new post he shared. In the video, Ralo made it clear that he wasn’t going to stay silent as the trial unfolded, no matter how much backlash he’s received.

“If y’all think I’m going to just sit right here, watch these n###as go to trial and try to get stripes off killing my boy without me clowning these d##### bag a## n###as, y’all got me f###ed up,” Ralo said.

Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in November 2021 in front of Madeka’s Cookies. The first days of the trial have now revealed that the calculated assault was carried out for a small sum of less than $1,000. As Ralo vented his frustrations, he highlighted the personal toll that the situation has taken on Dolph’s family, especially his children, who will have to live with the memory of their father’s death.

“Y’all telling me my boy done got killed for $800,” he said. “A real n###a… Do y’all know his muthaf###ing kids got to see this s##t for the rest of their muthaf###ing life?”

As Ralo continued, he expressed why his deep loyalty to Young Dolph won’t allow him to stay silent, considering the “100 Shots” rapper is whom he credited for helping his family during his hard times behind bars.

“I love Dolph,” he said. “He’s one of ‘em n###as that looked out for my family when I was f###ed up, and that’s just what I’m on, man. I don’t like seeing nothing against ’em. That s##t f##k with my soul. I just get mad. I don’t know how to control that s##t.”

