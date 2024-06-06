Ray J Claims OnlyFans Would Not Exist Without Kim Kardashian Sex Tape 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J claims his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian changed “everything,” and the world would be an entirely different place if the recording never came to light.

According to the reality television personality, the 2007 tape changed the course of popular culture, leading to the creation of OnlyFans and a possible decline in college admissions.

Ray J opened up about the impact of the tape during an appearance on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay after Shannon Sharpe asked how different his life would be without it.

“The question is, how different would we all be,” he replied. “How different would this whole f###### thing be? How different would this industry be?” Answering his question, he added, “Everything would be different. We would all be different. All of us.”

Ray J says that everything would be different if he didn't do the tape with Kim Kardashian



"…more people would be going to college… there might not be any OnlyFans… are we apart of the cure or are we apart of the disease…"



via Club Shay Shay pic.twitter.com/uKdpfsFR0y — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 5, 2024

Elaborating on his bold answer, Ray J continued. “Probably more people would be going to college and getting an education to be successful. There might not be any OnlyFans and other opportunities like that,” he added.

“So, are we a part of the cure or we a part of the disease? I don’t f###### know. All I know is I’m trying to make it right,” Ray J stated.

When Sharpe asked if he was “embarrassed when the tape came out,” Ray J paused for a long time before responding.

“Yeah,” Ray J admitted. “I have kids now. Everything that we did, now, when I have kids, is totally different. The whole thing is wacky. With my kids it’s not ok.”