Caitlyn Jenner Knew Nothing About Kim Kardashian’s Explicit Tape With Ray J

Caitlyn Jenner explains why she went to the golf course instead of getting him off with Kim Kardashians drama.

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her involvement in Kim Kardashian’s sex tape release. While appearing in the Sky docu-series, House of Kardashian, the reality star was asked what she knew about her step-daughter’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

Jenner, 73, recalled her reaction at the time being, “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course.”

Kardashian began dating singer Ray J before finalizing her divorce with Damon Thomas in 2003. Ray J reportedly created a sex tape featuring himself and Kardashian that year and allegedly leaked it online in 2007.

As a result of the tape, Kardashian was catapulted into the spotlight.

“To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it. Kris never talked to me about it,” Jenner continued of the incident in her interview, referring to her ex-wife and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. “I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”

When asked whether Jenner and Kardashian worked together to release the tape via Ray J, Jenner replied, “I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation – or did I want to have that conversation.”