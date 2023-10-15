Caitlyn Jenner Knew Nothing About Kim Kardashian’s Explicit Tape With Ray J

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her involvement in Kim Kardashian’s sex tape release. While appearing in the Sky docu-series, House of Kardashian, the reality star was asked what she knew about her step-daughter’s infamous 2007 sex tape.
Jenner, 73, recalled her reaction at the time being, “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course.”
Kardashian began dating singer Ray J before finalizing her divorce with Damon Thomas in 2003. Ray J reportedly created a sex tape featuring himself and Kardashian that year and allegedly leaked it online in 2007.
As a result of the tape, Kardashian was catapulted into the spotlight.
“To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it. Kris never talked to me about it,” Jenner continued of the incident in her interview, referring to her ex-wife and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. “I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”
When asked whether Jenner and Kardashian worked together to release the tape via Ray J, Jenner replied, “I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation – or did I want to have that conversation.”