Saweetie Accused Of Using Soccer Boo Jadon Sancho For Cash & Dodging Debts By Alleged Road Manager

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Saweetie was accused by her ex-road manager of unpaid debts and exploiting her rumored relationship with Jadon Sancho for financial gain.

Saweetie is being publicly accused of skipping out on payments, using drugs and allegedly leveraging her rumored romance with Premier League player Jadon Sancho to bankroll her lifestyle, according to a former associate who claims she worked as the rapper’s road manager.

In a barrage of Instagram Stories and posts, a woman going by the name MaybachMayy aired out a laundry list of grievances against the “My Type” rapper, alleging she never received compensation for some of her work managing Saweetie’s appearances and tour logistics.

“I just want what yall owe me!” she wrote.

Mayy also dragged Sancho into the dispute by sharing a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message from Saweetie asking, “When b###### run it up on Jadon how much they doing in a weekend?”

Mayy added, “sancho after you done paying & getting tattoos of a hoe u barley know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are.”

She further claimed she arranged a visit for Saweetie to Chelsea FC’s stadium, but instead of being paid, Saweetie allegedly got close to the client and told him not to pay Mayy.

Maybach Mayy with another post! pic.twitter.com/tNQMauEaDK — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) October 8, 2025

The allegations didn’t stop at unpaid wages. Mayy also accused Saweetie of substance abuse and being involved with married men.

“Pay up coke head for I start naming the rest of the husbands you was playin w!” she posted.

In another message, she wrote, “[cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie.”

She’s willing to spill more tea too! 👀👀🫢 pic.twitter.com/OUqF1XjcpR — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) October 8, 2025

Offset Denies Rumors He Had An Affair With Saweetie

The accusations come as Saweetie continues to make headlines. This week, Offset publicly denied long-standing rumors that he had an affair with Saweetie while married to Cardi B. During an interview with Keke Palmer, he rapper insisted the claims were false.

Adding to the speculation around her relationship with Sancho, the soccer star recently got a tattoo of Saweetie’s middle name, “Quiava,” inked behind his ear, further fueling rumors about their connection.