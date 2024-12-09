Saweetie Addresses 21 Savage Romance & Latto Shade Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speculation recently surfaced online that Saweetie hooked up with 21 Savage, who’s rumored to be dating Latto.

Saweetie is clearing the air amid rumors she’s dating 21 Savage, who’s been linked to Latto for years.

A recent trip to Dubai earlier this month sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with social media users speculating she hooked up with the “Rich Flex” hitmaker during her visit.

Although neither Saweetie nor 21 Savage initially commented on the rumors, the “ICY GIRL” rapper has had enough after Latto was dragged into the mix.

She responded in the comment section of her interview with the social media channel Mystery Fashionist on Sunday (December 8). A user called Saweetie out for using Latto’s “Big mama” catchphrase in the interview.

“Messy starting like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto w her speculations,” read the comment.

Saweetie was quick to fire back, claiming that she “literally never met” 21 Savage before borrowing another Latto slogan.

“Go get some money & get off the internet,’ she added. “BROKEYYYYYY.”

Many fans in the comment section backed Saweetie with one writing, “LOVED HOW YOU CLEARED THAT!” Another questioned whether Latto was even dating 21 Savage, writing, “Why do yall still believe that mess?”

A third noted that Saweetie and Latto have no history of tension, pointing out their past collab. “I never seen them beefing it’s always been love,” they wrote. “The internet yall gotta stop making up lies and running with them.”

While the rumors have persisted over the years, Latto and 21 Savage have refused to respond. Nonetheless, Latto ‘s Sugar Honey Iced Tea album earlier this year fueled the flames.

“I’m a dime and n#### twelve the way they out here tryna cuff,” she raps on “Good 2 You,” while on “Settle Down,” Latto spits: “Lay a hoe down and lay up with a savage.”

Ebro Darden asked Latto about the 21 Savage rumors during an interview in August.

“The internet don’t know a g###### thing, let’s start there,” she said. “I like being private. It ain’t really nobody’s business. Listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”