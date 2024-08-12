Latto Addresses Rumored Relationship With 21 Savage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto fans believe she referenced 21 Savage on her new album, but the “Sunday Service” hitmaker says the internet has no clue.

Latto has been keeping secrets about her mystery man, rumored to be 21 Savage, for several years, but she says her music tells the real story.

Speculation around the rapper’s secret lover has swirled for years, with fans piecing together any little clue the singer might leave behind. However, in a new interview, Latto claimed netizens haven’t got a clue about her real boyfriend.

During a recent sit-down for Apple, Ebro Darden tried to tease some information from the “Sunday Service” hitmaker.

“Assuming the internet’s correct about who the person is,” he said before asking if she enjoys keeping her relationship under wraps.

“The internet don’t know a g###### thing, let’s start there,” Latto replied. “It ain’t really nobody’s business. Listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”

Ebro asks Latto about her relationship with 21 Savage.. pic.twitter.com/OaOlzZFJGj — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) August 11, 2024

Latto On Writing Love Songs And Feeling Like A “Sucker”

Latto rapped about her boo on her latest album with tracks like “Good 2 You,” and “Settle Down,” which fans believe includes a reference to 21 Savage. “Lay a ho down and lay up with a savage,” she says on the latter.

However, Latto says that writing such personal songs about her love life sometimes made her feel like a “sucker.”

“When other people in the studio,” she explained to Ebro, “I get to feeling like a simp and I’m so not a simp.”

Latto added that she finds it “weird” but has to “Let that ego go,” and put aside her pride.

“It wasn’t hard when I can be in that element fully, if I’m sitting in the studio and really just writing my thoughts out,” she added. “But when somebody right there, I feel like a sucker.”

Both Latto and 21 Savage have denied the rumors in the past. Last year, Latto explained why she kept the identity of her boyfriend a secret.

“If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life,” she told People.