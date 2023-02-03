Latto Explains Keeping Her “Real Relationship” Private

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some fans believe the Grammy nominee is dating 21 Savage.

There have been rumors circulating for months that Latto is dating another famous rapper. However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps.

Latto recently addressed her secrecy while appearing on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 radio station. The interview included The Rap Game reality show winner explaining why her personal life is not for public consumption.

“I’m smooth with it,” said Latto when speaking on her ability to avoid talking about her relationship. “This is gonna sound so cliche, but it’s the truth. Everything about my life is to be picked apart by social media.”

She continued, “I gotta hear everybody’s two cents and opinions on something that don’t got nothing to do with them. I’m in a real relationship, not like PR stunts, so I just want to protect it. That’s all.”

Unconfirmed rumors suggested Latto is currently dating fellow Atlanta-bred rap star 21 Savage. Last month, 21 denied having a “celebrity girlfriend” during a discussion on the Clubhouse social networking app.

Latto and 21 Savage have worked together. Both southerners collaborated on the “Pull Up” and “Wheelie” tracks. Last year, Latto talked about her musical connection with the Grammy-winning I Am > I Was album creator.

“[21 Savage] is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down,” stated Latto in March 2022. “I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day. I was probably 15, 16, or something like that.”

Latto has the chance to win her own Grammy Award on Sunday. The RCA Records signee scored two nominations – Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Big Energy (Live)” and Best New Artist. Plus, the Billboard Women In Music Awards will present Latto with the Powerhouse Award next month.