Saweetie’s Musical Comeback Cemented Thanks To Fellow Bay Area Artist LaRussell?

LaRussell has revealed that he and Saweetie have joined forces and, as a result, is willing to bet his pinky against the million that she will reign supreme in her return to the rap music scene.

On Wednesday (February 19), the Vallejo rapper shared a post on Instagram featuring behind the scenes footage of a recent rehearsal in which the mic with what appears to be some seriously potent, unreleased bars. In the caption of the post LaRussell wasted no time praising Saweetie, whom he said has impressed him in the matter of months since they’ve been working together.

“THIS NEW SAWEETIE DIFFERENT!!!!” LaRussell exclaimed. “I’ve been working with @saweetie for a couple months and I’m so proud and impressed. Everybody don’t have the work ethic or desire to be better. Especially when they’re already successful.”

LaRussell praised Saweetie for her dedication to her craft, despite her status as an A-List multi-hyphenate celebrity and major label artist.

“It’s easy for us to get complacent with the money and fame,” he wrote. “The goal is to grow into better artist and better humans! She wants to be both and it’s so beautiful to witness! There’s no ego in the room! Just people eager to learn and be better. Thank You Saweetie for trusting us with your journey and your art.”

Though Saweetie hasn’t released a full-length project since her 2021 effort, Pretty Summer Playlist, her work with LaRussell and his contemporaries such as Hokage Simon is evident through the string of singles she’s recently released. Since December 2024 they’ve delivered three new releases including the live rendition of their posse cut “I’m Good” featuring ClayDough, Jimmy Toor and Made.By.Harry.

While it’s obvious that LaRussell is helping Saweetie particularly when it comes to her pen game, it’s also likely that his proximity to her is reciprocating the opportunity she has to work with him equally. Along with Bay Area legends such as E-40 and Too $hort, Saweetie recently performed at the NBA All-Star Weekend celebration in San Francisco. Coincidentally, LaRussell also touched the stage and gushed about the experience in a separate Instagram post following the eventful weekend.

“WE MADE IT TO THE NBA INDEPENDENTLY!!!!” he wrote in the caption of the post. “No Major backing! No booking agent! No manager! No huge PR Firm! NO HIT SONG ON THE RADIO! None of the things that you get convinced you need to get these opportunities! I HAVE A SPECIAL GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP EVERY DAY READY TO WORK AND A RELENTLESS BELIEF IN MYSELF! We really doing this from the crib! VALLEJO! These opportunities used to only go to those in the Major system. WE DID THIS INDIE!!!! We are making history!”