SIGNS: Sibling Of Controversial Australian Olympic Breakdancer Charged For Crypto Fraud

The digital footprint being left behind by the Gunn family in recent years isn’t the most flattering.

The family of the controversial Olympian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn will unfortunately have to deal with increased public scrutiny of one of the relatives once again following the arrest of her brother.

According to New York Post, Brandon Gunn has been charged in Australia for allegedly handling more than $100,000 in proceeds from a crypto-related crime. Gunn, a director at Mormarkets Pty Ltd, is accused of dealing with two bank checks containing funds from three investors who believed they were converting their money into cryptocurrency. According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), these deposits, totaling $181,000, were part of fraudulent investment schemes.

“It is alleged that Mr. Gunn dealt with two bank checks, which contained the proceeds of four investment amounts totaling $181,000 made by three victim investors who deposited funds for conversion to cryptocurrency,” ASIC stated.

Authorities further claim that Gunn repeatedly attempted to open new bank accounts for Mormarkets despite warnings and closures by financial institutions due to suspected fraudulent activity.

“On behalf of Mormarkets Pty Ltd, Mr Gunn (allegedly) sought to open a series of bank accounts on an ongoing basis to receive and transfer deposits, despite bank accounts being repeatedly closed due to concerns about scams and Mr Gunn being informed of these concerns,” the ASIC statement added.

Gunn appeared in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a $37,800 fine, or both if convicted.

ASIC chairman Joe Longo emphasized the agency’s commitment to cracking down on financial scams.

“ASIC continues to prioritize scam prevention and detection activity to protect consumers,” Longo said. “We will continue to partner with international law enforcement organizations and investigate and take action where we see misconduct.”

Raygu is not alleged to have any involvement in her brother’s case, but the scandal has drawn renewed attention to the controversy surrounding her own career.

Raygun rose to fame at the 2024 Paris Olympics when breakdancing made its Olympic debut. Her performance was widely criticized, sparking debate over her qualifications and the legitimacy of her selection. She later appeared on “The Jimmy & Nath Show” and “The Project,” where she clarified that she was stepping away from competitive breaking but was not retiring from the art form altogether.

“Raygun’s not retiring…I was talking about competing, and, yeah, I don’t really see myself competing anymore,” Raygun said. “And then, like global news, Raygun is retiring, and it just was gotten a little bit out of hand.”

Despite facing widespread backlash, including conspiracy theories questioning her selection, Raygun defended her credentials and status as Australia’s top-ranked B-Girl for several years.

Throughout the controversy, her brother publicly stood by her.

On August 10, 2024, he posted on X: “Could not be prouder of my amazing sister #raygun aka Rachael Gunn who did an incredible job competing in a brand new Olympic sport representing this great country. You will always be a winner to me.”

Brandon Gunn is set to return to court on April 29 as ASIC continues its investigation into the crypto fraud case.