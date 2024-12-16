Stefflon Don Accused Of Leaking Burna Boy Video Amid Chlöe Bailey Romance Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users are claiming Stefflon Don shared an old video of her with Burna Boy because he was spotted with Chlöe Bailey in Lagos.

A video of Burna Boy gifting his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday has surfaced online amid rumors the Nigerian superstar is dating R&B singer Chlöe Bailey.

On Sunday (December 15), footage of the former couple was circulating online, with many claiming Stefflon Don leaked the video herself. The clip appears to have been taken amid Steff’s birthday last year and shows the rapper thanking Burna for the gift. Although the pair split in 2021, they were rumored to have reconciled at some point in 2023.

STEFFLON DON RELEASES CLIP OF WHEN BURNA BOY BOUGHT HER A ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN FOR HER BIRTHDAY. pic.twitter.com/tTzqDTrhxf — benny. (@benny7gg) December 15, 2024

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker shared footage of the Rolls Royce last year, although she did not reveal who bought it for her.

Singer Stefflon Don reveals how she was gifted a 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan her on birthday



https://t.co/jymg1m5Zuy — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) December 16, 2023

The video of Stefflon Don and Burna Boy surfacing online coincided with rumors linking the “African Giant” to Chlöe Bailey. The timing sparked suspicion among social media users, with many accusing Stefflon Don of intentionally leaking the video.

“So Stefflon Don actually posted that old video from last year today because Burna Boy flew Chloe Bailey into the country today,” one person shared.

so Stefflon Don actually posted that old video from last year today because Burna Boy flew Chloe Bailey into the country today. 😂 — benny. (@benny7gg) December 16, 2024

“stefflon don crazy self doesn’t play about burna boy,” another added. “Oh she’s about to act like a pest towards Chloe.”

stefflon don crazy self doesn’t play about burna boy oh she’s about to act like a pest towards Chloe. — hate it. (@itsovermey) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, a third joked that Chloe better brace herself for an incoming diss track.

“I hope Chloe Bailey know how to rap in Patois, “they teased. “’Cause Steff writing her verse as we speak.”

I hope Chloe Bailey know how to rap in Patois cause Steff writing her verse as we speak https://t.co/NZzmNslYNw — oluwatise (@maintishe) December 16, 2024

Bailey arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday and was soon seen hitting the club with Burna Boy. They looked comfortable together, getting cozy at a nightspot in the city.