Stefflon Don Accused Of Leaking Burna Boy Video Amid Chlöe Bailey Romance Rumors 

A video of Burna Boy gifting his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday has surfaced online amid rumors the Nigerian superstar is dating R&B singer Chlöe Bailey.
On Sunday (December 15), footage of the former couple was circulating online, with many claiming Stefflon Don leaked the video herself. The clip appears to have been taken amid Steff’s birthday last year and shows the rapper thanking Burna for the gift. Although the pair split in 2021, they were rumored to have reconciled at some point in 2023.
The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker shared footage of the Rolls Royce last year, although she did not reveal who bought it for her.
The video of Stefflon Don and Burna Boy surfacing online coincided with rumors linking the “African Giant” to Chlöe Bailey. The timing sparked suspicion among social media users, with many accusing Stefflon Don of intentionally leaking the video.
“So Stefflon Don actually posted that old video from last year today because Burna Boy flew Chloe Bailey into the country today,” one person shared.
“stefflon don crazy self doesn’t play about burna boy,” another added. “Oh she’s about to act like a pest towards Chloe.”
Meanwhile, a third joked that Chloe better brace herself for an incoming diss track.
“I hope Chloe Bailey know how to rap in Patois, “they teased. “’Cause Steff writing her verse as we speak.”
Bailey arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday and was soon seen hitting the club with Burna Boy. They looked comfortable together, getting cozy at a nightspot in the city.