Stevie J Calls Out Chopper’s “Dirty” Lie About Eve

Stevie J shut down Chopper’s claim that he slept with Eve in 2003, calling the former Da Band member’s story a drug-fueled lie.

Stevie J didn’t mince when responding to Chopper’s decades-old allegation that he hooked up with Stevie’s then-girlfriend—widely believed to be rapper Eve—during a 2003 trip to Puerto Rico, dismissing the claim outright.

The Grammy-winning producer slammed the former Making the Band 2 member after Chopper alleged in a recent interview that he had sex with Stevie J’s girlfriend at the time, a woman he did not name but heavily hinted was Eve by referencing her 2001 hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.”

Stevie J fired back with a harsh dismissal during a recent interview. He told TMZ, “Whatever drug you on, Chopper, increase that dose and overdose. Handle that.”

He also questioned the claim’s credibility, calling Chopper “dirty” laughed off the allegation.

The accusation surfaced after Chopper said he felt disrespected by Stevie J’s recent comments about the infamous “cheesecake walk” from Making the Band 2, a moment that’s become a pop culture punchline. Chopper claimed his revelation wasn’t meant to stir up drama but to defend his name.

“If you disrespect Chopper City, I’mma come by mine. Period,” he said during the interview. He added that he didn’t hold a grudge but felt the need to respond, saying, “I already got even… without even knowing I got even.”

Though Chopper never directly said Eve’s name, his repeated references to “let that blow your mind” led many online to connect the dots. Eve and Stevie J publicly dated around that time, fueling the speculation.

Still, Stevie J made it clear he’s not buying any of it and dismissed the entire story as a desperate attempt to stay relevant.

The back-and-forth has reignited old tensions from the early 2000s reality TV scene, but as of now, Eve has not commented on the situation.