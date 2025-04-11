Former Bad Boy Artist Chopper Hits Back At Stevie J With Explosive Claim About His Ex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chopper exposed an alleged fling with Stevie J’s girlfriend after feeling disrespected over comments about Da Band’s cheesecake walk.

Chopper reignited an old feud with Stevie J by claiming he slept with the producer’s girlfriend in 2003 after feeling insulted over recent comments about the infamous “cheesecake” walk from Making the Band 2.

Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, the former Bad Boy rapper didn’t hold back when responding to Stevie J’s recent remarks mocking Da Band’s reality TV moment.

Chopper said the disrespect crossed a line, prompting him to air out a long-held secret involving Stevie J’s then-partner.

“I felt disrespected, you heard me,” Chopper said. “I felt like I never done Stevie J done nothing for him to speak on us in that way.”

He followed that up with an unexpected revelation: “But at the end of the day in Puerto Rico, I f##### your b####, now let that blow your mind, you heard me. Let’s start there. Yeah, I f##### your b####.”

Though he didn’t name the woman, Chopper’s blow your mind” reference led fans to speculate he was talking about rapper Eve, who was reportedly dating Stevie J around that time and is known for the 2001 hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.”

According to Chopper, the alleged encounter happened during a trip to Puerto Rico in 2003—right around the time Making the Band 2 was filming and tensions within Da Band were high.

Chopper clarified that his issue wasn’t with the group or the show itself but with Stevie J’s tone in revisiting the cheesecake storyline.

“Put Da Band to the side,” he said. “If you disrespect Chopper City, I’mma come by mine. Period.”