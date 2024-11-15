Suge Knight Implies Diddy & Snoop Dogg Were Intimate, Makes Bombshell Claims About USHER, Justin Bieber 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight shared some wild claims about Diddy’s relationship with Snoop Dogg, and alleged Diddy abused USHER and Justin Bieber.

Suge Knight is making shocking allegations about Sean “Diddy” Combs, implying the Bad Boy Entertainment founder had an intimate relationship with Snoop Dogg, sexually assaulted USHER and groomed Justin Bieber.

The former Death Row Records CEO, who has a long-standing enmity with Diddy, has shared numerous theories about the embattled mogul amid the allegations. During his most recent jailhouse interview with reformed mobster Michael Franzese, Knight made some bombshell claims, implying that Diddy and Snoop Dogg were much more than friends.

“Snoop and Puffy were so close,” he claimed. “Closer than close, closer than most. They would do things together and party together and do things that it was uncomfortable for two men to be that way.”

From there, Knight went on to accuse Diddy of abusing USHER.

“Everybody knows what Puffy did. There’s not one person that didn’t know that Puffy was f###### USHER,” Knight said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he added, “The crazy thing about it is like… his mother and everybody else said the same thing. Well, it was wrong. But if we go get Puffy in trouble behind that, USHER wouldn’t be USHER. He’d be known as a guy molested by Puffy. And they didn’t want that. They wanted money.”

He then made some wild claims about Diddy and Justin Bieber.

“It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber,” he added. “They had sex with him. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber.”

Knight continued, arguing that Bieber “could have been bigger than Michael Jackson, but the depression of the drugs and the stuff, what [Diddy] allowed these grown men to do to this little boy was unhealthy and f##### up. No grown men supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids.”

According to Knight, Diddy would send Bieber to “romantic islands” with older men.

“He had grown men would take Justin Bieber when he was young to a romantic vacation, showing pictures on Instagram with no women — nobody else but grown, successful men and this little kid,” he claimed. “Not only is it a bad look, it’s sad.”

AllHipHop has not independently verified these reports.

