T.I. Drops New 50 Cent Diss “Lessons” & Beef Makes Messy Black History Month

50 Cent and T.I. keep their war alive making for a sad Black History Month full of beef.

First of all, Tip just a new song at 50 Cent. This one is called “Lessons.” Check it out. “I told ya, I don’t do memes…I do music,” Tip said,

Here is what I was about to write before this dropped on our noggins.

50 Cent ,T.I., King Harris and even Jimmy Henchman have been dragged into a saga that feels more exhausting than epic.

Let me say this plainly. This past Black History Month felt strange. Not because there were no achievements, but because the loudest headlines were presidential trolling, rat accusations, lingering grief or death (Jesse Jackson and Power) and now this never ending duel between 50 Cent and T.I. There is unity, we got memes. Instead of milestones, we got mayhem.

And here we are.

The G-Unit general appears convinced he is winning on a different scoreboard. He is building television universes, stacking Hollywood plays and teasing yet another film role. In his mind, success is measured in scripts and studio deals. Meanwhile, Tip is in the booth like it is 2006 again, firing off diss records with surgical focus. His stance is simple. This is Rap. Not real estate. Not ratings. Rhymes.

What makes this entire spectacle surreal is the wildcard factor named King Harris. The young Harris has been trolling 50 in ways that feel almost unprecedented. We have seen plenty of people try to poke at 50 Cent. We have not seen many do it with this level of audacity and consistency. Even more eyebrow raising is that T.I. has reposted some of King’s memes, almost co-signing the generational tag team energy.

Then there is the paperwork.

King recently shared alleged documents tied to Jimmy Henchman, a once powerful Hip-Hop executive now serving time. That name alone carries decades of industry lore, alliances and whispers. Bringing it back into the conversation is not random. It is strategic. Or reckless. Possibly both.

Here is the honest truth. If you are Team 50, nothing Tip has done likely changed your allegiance. If you are Team T.I., the Hollywood flexes do not move you either. Kanye shrug.

What is interesting is 50 seemingly conceding the lyrical lane while claiming victory in life. That may be true by certain metrics. But T.I. with his family tells a different story. I think it depends on how you view success.

Maybe that is the real debate.

