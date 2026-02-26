T.I. & 50 Cent Feud Prompts Police Department Response

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. and 50 Cent’s rap feud prompted a police department to post a humorous Facebook warning about their “vocabulary dispute.”

T.I. found himself at the center of a police department’s social media joke after his ongoing battle with 50 Cent reached new heights this week.

The City of South Fulton Police Department posted a Facebook message telling residents to stop calling about the rap feud between the Atlanta veteran and Queens native.

The department called the dispute a “verbal discrepancy of lyrical proportions” and joked they wouldn’t dispatch units for “vocabulary disputes.” Their post went viral as Hip-Hop heads across social media shared screenshots of the humorous police statement.

This whole situation started when T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle they had privately discussed in Los Angeles. The King of the South said they talked about promoting the event together while working on TV and film projects, but 50 later acted like the conversation never happened.

50 Cent responded by posting an unflattering photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, on Instagram, which crossed a line for the Harris family. The G-Unit founder has been trolling T.I. with memes and social media posts instead of releasing music responses.

The beef took a darker turn when T.I.’s son King Harris jumped into the mix and targeted 50’s late mother Sabrina Jackson. King posted a video demanding that 50 post a photo of his mother’s grave and made it clear his family was off limits

T.I. released multiple diss tracks targeting his former friend and called him a “snitch” while referencing prison paperwork.

He also accused 50 of having his name mentioned in federal documents and questioned his street credibility on songs like “Right One” and “Bully What?”

The police department’s post received thousands of likes and shares as people found humor in law enforcement commenting on rap beef.