Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Dies, Method Man Comments

Oliver “Power” Grant — Wu-Wear co-founder and longtime affiliate — has passed away, confirmed by Method Man. Rest in power to a Shaolin soldier who helped build the brand and the legacy. 👐🏾

The Wu-Tang Clan has lost one of its longtime pillars.

Oliver “Power” Grant, a longtime Wu-Tang affiliate and early architect behind the group’s groundbreaking Wu-Wear brand, has died, according to a confirmation from Method Man on social media. He was remembered as a loyal friend, business partner and behind-the-scenes force within the extended Wu‑Tang Clan family.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! 💔💔🤬 #pookie #power,” Method Man said on Instagram with a post of the pair together.

Grant’s influence stretched across multiple pillars of Wu-Tang history.

Alongside RZA and Divine (RZA’s brother), Grant served as one of the main production heads behind Wu-Tang’s early-1990s album era. He helped finance the group at a crucial stage, eventually becoming part owner while contributing ideas around style, presentation and even creative direction. Many insiders credit Grant with helping conceive the blueprint for Wu-Tang’s rollout — not just musically, but culturally.

Grant is widely recognized as the inventor of the Wu-Wear clothing line, one of Hip-Hop’s first artist-driven fashion brands to achieve mainstream retail success. Wu-Wear set the stage for artist-owned fashion empires that followed, from Rocawear to Sean John, proving rappers could control both their music and their merchandising.

He later oversaw efforts to revamp Wu-Wear into the broader Wu-Tang Brand, keeping the Clan’s merchandising vision alive decades after its launch.

Grant also made appearances connected to the 1998 Hip-Hop cult classic Belly, starring Nas and DMX, another moment that tied him to the era’s larger cultural explosion beyond music alone.

Outside Hip-Hop, Grant showed surprising range. In April 2000, he won the 24th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California — finishing the course in just over 18 minutes and beating celebrity competitors including filmmaker George Lucas and NFL legend John Elway. The victory echoed family history, coming 22 years after his father won the same event.

Grant also collaborated with filmmaker and producer Tommaso Rossellini on online content and behind-the-scenes studio footage documenting Wu-Tang’s creative process — preserving moments of Hip-Hop history that might otherwise have been lost.

To many in Staten Island and across Hip-Hop, Grant represented the loyal soldier archetype: not always in the spotlight, but essential to the mission. His work helped shape Wu-Tang’s sound, style and global brand at a time when Hip-Hop was still learning to control its own destiny.

For longtime observers of the culture — including AllHipHop’s own decades of Wu-Tang coverage — Grant’s story is another reminder that Hip-Hop’s biggest movements are built not just by stars on stage, but by visionaries behind the curtain.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.