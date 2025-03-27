T.I. Goes Viral For Embarrassing Son King With Lewd Comments About Tiny

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. sparked online frenzy after awkwardly embarrassing his son, King Harris, with intimate marital revelations.

T.I. set social media ablaze after making explicit remarks about his wife, Tiny Harris, during a live-streamed phone call with their son, King, on Wednesday night.

The viral moment unfolded on March 26 when King, 20, was streaming live online and received an unexpected call from his famous rapper dad. Before hanging up, T.I. casually dropped an NSFW bombshell, telling his son exactly what he planned to do with King’s mother once the call ended.

“I done talked long enough to you. I got your mama right here,” T.I. said before launching into graphic details about his intentions with his wife, Tiny.

King visibly recoiled in embarrassment, immediately responding, “Hey bro, stop playing! Why you always playing?”

Meanwhile, T.I. could be heard laughing hysterically on the other end of the line.

King soon realized the awkward exchange was destined for internet infamy. “Bro, that’s gonna go viral,” he yelled.

Before T.I. could reveal any more private details, King ended the call, telling viewers, “I’m off of here.”

T.I. Embarrasses King Harris On Stream

The Harris family is no stranger to public attention. T.I. and Tiny have been a high-profile couple since the early 2000s, officially tying the knot in 2010.

Their blended household includes seven children: Zonnique, 28, Tiny’s daughter from a prior relationship; Messiah, 23, Domani, 22, and Deyjah, 22, T.I.’s children from previous relationships; and their three children together, King, 20, Major, 16, and Heiress, 8.

The family’s daily lives and adventures were chronicled in the popular VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired from 2011 until 2017. A follow-up series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, continued documenting their experiences from 2018 through 2021.

Several of T.I. and Tiny’s children have followed their parents’ footsteps into entertainment, pursuing careers in music and acting.

King himself recently stepped into fatherhood, welcoming his first child, a son named King Jr., on November 5, 2024.

While T.I.’s latest viral moment may have left King mortified, the Harris family clearly remains comfortable sharing their candid interactions with the public — even when things get awkwardly personal.