TDE President Punch Calls Viral Rap Album Of The Year List “Utterly Shameful”

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) President Punch is evidently not pleased with the artists nominated for rap album of the year in one of the first year-end lists to surface.

While it’s unclear what reason, and/or exactly which artist Punch has an issue with, one dead giveaway reason could be the fact that not a single TDE artist holds a spot on the 10-slot list. He jumped on Twitter to both voice his disapproval of the list and vent about his frustrations.

“This list is utterly shameful and a miscarriage of justice!! [crying laughing emoji],” Punch wrote.

There’s a pretty diverse range of artists and projects featured throughout the list, including Killer Mike’s Grammy-nominated solo album, Michael, and Nas and Hit-Boy’s Magic 3 album. There are also trap rappers such as Yo Gotti and Key Glock, whose I Showed You So and Glockoma 2 projects made the list.

In more ways than one, it’s easy to see why Punch wouldn’t necessarily be keen on the inclusion of Jack Harlow’s Jackman effort, but it’s mind-boggling to think he wouldn’t enjoy Larry Jun and The Alchemist’s joint LP. This is either a major case of misunderstanding or sign that the standards at TDE are immeasurably high, which isn’t hard to believe.

Check out the full list of projects on the RAOTY list below.