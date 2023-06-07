Tee Grizzley’s Wedding Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tee Grizzley’s choice of footwear got him a ton of credit in the midst of getting married to his longtime love.

Yerrrrrrr! Tee Grizzley just got hitched and it’s time to break out the confetti cannons. He tied the knot with the mother of his child, My’Eisha Agnew, and it’s all over social media, baby. I love to see this.

In January, Tee dropped the bombshell news of their engagement and now, they’ve taken that epic walk down the aisle. The evidence? A bunch of jaw-dropping videos and photos that flooded Instagram, capturing all the magic from their big day. And let me tell you, it was one for the books.

In a stunning white dress from the Walter Collection, My’Eisha looked like a queen. Tee Grizzley wasn’t messing around either, rocking a snazzy purple suit that had him shining like a disco ball. But here’s the kicker: in one of those viral videos, you can catch Tee Grizzley busting a move on the dance floor with his brand new wifey, all while sporting a fresh pair of Jordans.

The internet went wild, of course. One person couldn’t help but notice Tee’s choice of footwear, saying, “Nobody’s rocking sharp loafers anymore!” And you know how it goes—someone else had to chime in with, “You can take the guy out of the hood, but you can’t take the hood out of the guy!” LOL!

Tee Grizzley is know for his pen game, but his love poem game isn’t bad either. He wrote, “I may have given away a lot, but my last name ain’t going anywhere. Take it, baby. It’s all yours.” And let me tell you, the Hip-Hop community showed love. Hit-Boy, Tay Keith and even Bryson Tiller himself sent their warmest wishes to the happy couple.

So, let’s raise our glasses and toast to Tee Grizzley and My’Eisha Agnew for taking that leap into marital bliss. May their love story continue to be filled with happiness, success and killer dance moves.

By the way, did they get married two times? They had something on a rooftop last year.