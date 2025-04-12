The Game & Kanye West Explode Into Beef Over Drake’s Friend—&Then There’s The Maybachs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West reportedly demands The Game return two gifted Maybachs after a fallout over Drake affiliate Top5. The Game isn’t budging.

Kanye West’s Maybachs and The Game’s loyalty to Drake’s associate Top5 have cooked up a whole plate of rap beef. The friendship is officially well-done cooked meat.

Kanye West, never one to keep quiet when things don’t go his way, reportedly went off on The Game over social media. He didn’t like that Game maintains ties with Top5, a pretty well-known Drake affiliate. This is about loyalty, something I didn’t know was really in Kanye’s Constitution. Apparently, Ye feels like Game should’ve picked a side. Spoiler alert: he didn’t.

Now here’s where it gets even more bizarre. Kanye West allegedly and seemingly gifted Game two Maybachs during their collaborative high. And the bromance is off the rails and he wants them back? YEP! This is going to get dicey.

The Game’s response? Straight savage!

F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja]………

I’ll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self !!!!

I ain’t never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain’t have to & I was good but you insisted.

Then you hit me with the “you ain’t never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja] outta everybody.

Got my number but won’t call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix.

Pu$$y !!!!!!!

Nobody on earth weirder than these industry [ninjas]

Y’all think Ye gonna pull up like a repo man and pry them away himself? Now, we’re not lawyers, but this sounds like a “People’s Court” moment waiting to happen. Judge Mathis, settle this.

Let’s rewind. These guys had been working closely on a new album, one that Kanye West was executive producing. The whole project might be headed to the graveyard in this form. And honestly? That might be a blessing in disguise.

Because let’s be real: Kanye’s recent antics haven’t exactly made him a media darling. Between the Black KKK cosplay (yes, that happened), the wild and flagrant jabs at the Jewish community, Kanye’s brand is in the toilet.

The Game, for his part, is no rookie in this. He’s well into OG territory and should understand that Ye can derail the mission. Game ain’t stupid. He squashed beefs, stayed cool with Top5 AT YE’s REQUEST! And kept it pushing. Look at it again!

This Maybach situation, I cannot wait to see how it plays out legally. – illseed out!