Tia Kemp Claims Rick Ross Has 10 Kids, Including One Who Resembles Drake 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp accused her ex Rick Ross of having multiple secret children, including one child who resembles Drake.

Tia Kemp is continuing to dish the dirt on her ex, Rick Ross, spilling the tea on the latest episode of Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast.

The mother of Rozay’s son William Roberts III never shies away from putting him on blast, and her recent interview was no exception. Kemp claimed Ross still wanted to be with her and dismissed the suggestion she had a child with him because of his money.

She said Ross didn’t have money when they met but claimed his “nine or 10” other children are “check babies.”

When Miami asked her to clarify, Kemp elaborated on her bold allegations.

“Oh yeah, y’all didn’t know that?” Kemp replied. “Girl, it’s ‘bout nine or 10 children now. And the way he would talk about Drake, girl he got one that look just like Drake from a Russian woman. I can’t wait til he put that one out there.”

Checkou the podcast below. Tia Kemp begins talking about Rick Ross’ alleged children around the 18:30 minute mark.

This isn’t the first time Tia Kemp has made wild allegations about Rick Ross or the number of children he has.

Back in January, the “Aunt-Tea” podcast host claimed the MMG honcho has 10 children, “two of them probably not even a month old.”

Then in March, Kemp brought up her claim about Ross having a child that resembles Drake. “I want to see my stepson that looks like Drake,” she said on Instagram Live. “I wanna see him. I’mma go tell the world.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross also had something to say about Tia Kemp during his recent appearance on “Caresha Please.”

“She lost the boss,” he told Yung Miami. “That’s what we playing for out here. That’s what it’s all about. When you around the boss, everybody happy. When the boss cuts you off, that’s when you get… and I get it,” he added laughing. “I get it baby. It’s Rozay. When you take that L though, that’s a big L. That’s a big L to take.”