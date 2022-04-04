So, Tiffany Haddish shoots down this man’s bogus dating rumor. Moreover, there are no ifs ands or buts, these two are definitely not a pair. Well, this is according to the comedienne.

First off, Tiff continues to invest her life into her art. In fact, she has an uncanny way of effortlessly inviting the public into her inner realm. Actually, she seems to give the masses unprecedented access.

At times, the news reporter even seems to overshare her and her peer’s personal business. So, why, after all this time, would she be denying who she is dating?

Well, someone is being untruthful. In the past, the celebrated actress has been truly candid with the public. By all means, the vulnerability works to bolster her endearing qualities.

As a matter of fact, Ms. She Ready readily shares details of her romantic life. This vulnerability resonates with her audience. Although, she is no longer dating Common, she was forthcoming with the relationship’s details.

Even, when Chingy was hesitant to affirm her dating claims, the Dancing Machine was telling the truth. Be that as it may, now the shoe is on the other foot. Recently, Stallionaires Pooch is telling the world that he is actually dating Tiffany Haddish.

Via TMZ, the emerging entertainer tries to push the narrative that Stallion-any is a thing. Of course, he touts his organic charisma and innate respect, as what helped him to snag Haddish. However, Tiffany unequivocally shuts down the unfounded assertion.

“Well, I don’t think that one dinner counts as dating,” she readily reveals to the outlet. Moreover, she counters with a rhetorical response, “Does it?” So, the question gets its answer.