SIGNS: TikTok Star Faces Death Penalty For Allegedly Murdering His Therapist

This is crazy. A Louisiana man accused of killing a therapist was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday (January 16).

Terryon Thomas—also known as “Mr. Prada” on TikTok—faces charges of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He stands accused of murdering his therapist, 69-year-old William Abraham, in September 2024.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abraham’s body was discovered wrapped in a tarp along a highway on September 29. The following day, Thomas was allegedly seen driving Abraham’s car in Baton Rouge. Authorities issued an arrest warrant, and Thomas was later captured in Dallas, Texas, last October.

Thomas was initially charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. However, the murder charge has been elevated to first-degree due to the victim’s age.

The 20-year-old internet personality, born in Newellton, had amassed more than eight million followers on TikTok. He gained notoriety for his comedic skits and commentary on relationships, school life and Gen Z culture, but apparently there was more beneath the surface.

Evidence of a violent altercation, including significant blood traces, was found in Thomas’s apartment following the discovery of Abraham’s body. Thomas was apprehended in Dallas, Texas, after fleeing in Abraham’s vehicle. Per Louisiana law, he’s now eligible for the death penalty.