Tiny Harris Addresses Rumors Son King Not The Father Of Newborn Baby 

Tiny Harris is speaking out as social media is buzzing with speculation surrounding the paternity of her son King Harris’ baby.

Tiny Harris shared a festive family photo featuring her new baby grandson amid rumors her son King is not the infant’s father.

On Tuesday (December 11) the Xscape singer shared some adorable behind-the-scenes images from a Christmas-themed shoot. The photos were taken from T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Harris’ music videos for her upcoming Christmas songs.

Tiny explained that Heiress “has been a busy girl,” and shot two music videos. “As u can see we got most of the family together to support their lil sis video!” she added.

However, the R&B singer also took the opportunity to shoot down recent rumors about the paternity of King’s little boy. Tiny questioned how the person responsible for spreading the gossip was getting their information and warned she might have to teach them a lesson.

“Don’t believe all the lies u read,” Tiny urged. “Ppl just use them for clickbait!! How in the hell would this person know anything about what we did or did not do!! Sometimes ppl gotta learn the hard way tho & I don’t mi d teaching the lesson.”

Speculation about the baby surfaced following a viral TikTok video claiming that “word on the streets” suggested T.I. was upset after a paternity test revealed King was not the father.

However, King’s big sister Zonnique Pullins shut down the claims. “lol what street this word come off of chile,” she tweeted.

“Baby K” is Keeping King Harris Up All Night

Meanwhile, King recently revealed he was settling into fatherhood and adapting to endless sleepless nights.

“Truth be told! Before this little n#### I ain’t been getting no sleep,” he said in an Instagram video last month. “But now I’m damn sure not getting no sleep. This n#### be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert s### that I be doing with him. And he like to walk around the house and s###. So, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!”

While he hasn’t addressed the paternity rumors directly, over the weekend, King Harris shared a video with his baby, revealing he still isn’t getting any sleep.

“This man had me and his momma up since six this morning,” he said with a yawn.