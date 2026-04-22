Toronto Fire Dept Melts Drake Ice Sculpture Amid Safety Concerns

Drake’s icy album stunt turned into a real-life emergency as fans pushed things too far trying to uncover his release date.

Toronto fire officials ended the “fun” and moved to dismantle the large ice “sculpture” tied to Drake’s upcoming album rollout.

At least they let the winner win. But there were crowds attempting to break into the installation using sledgehammers, ice picks and open flames. Reports say this was an immediate threat to public safety. So, they called in emergency crews to secure the downtown site and reduce the structure’s size.

Drake just wanted to drop an album, but somehow ended up with a full-on emergency response situation. Some are saying the Iceman promo has now melted into something far more reckless.

The 6 God placed a massive ice sculpture right in a downtown lot near Bond Street and Dundas in Toronto, teasing fans with the promise that the album’s release date was hidden inside. Naturally, the city showed up. And not just to look. People came ready to work. At one point, somebody (I think the winner) set a fire on top of the structure using lighter fluid. Yeah… it got real.

That’s when Toronto Fire Services stepped in and said enough is enough.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop (nice name!) made it clear the situation had crossed the line from creative marketing into a public safety hazard.

“Large numbers of individuals have gathered to attempt to melt the ice using flammable liquids and open flames in an uncontrolled environment, which results in an immediate threat to life,” he said.

And just like that, Drake’s rollout turned into a controlled demolition. It is taped up with 24 hours security. They are not happy with Drake. The tax payers or Drake will have to pay for all of this.

Fire crews rolled in with heavy equipment, including aerial trucks, and started blasting the sculpture with water to bring it down safely.

Streets were blocked off, crowds were pushed back, and what was once a fan frenzy became a full-on safety operation.

But…there’s always a but…they did not stop the game. A streamer named Kishka cracked the code… literally. Using a sledgehammer, he and his team broke into the sculpture and pulled out a vacuum-sealed bag containing the album release date, May 15, along with a stash of Canadian cash. Good for him. He earned that.

Of course, this all comes as Drake gears up for his first solo album since the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef of 2024 that shook Hip-Hop all up. Some are saying Drake is out for vengeance.

And that is why I can’t call it a sculpture or art – it was just a bunch of blocks of ice. It think he should have made it a pyramid.