Tyrese Pops Sh#t About Hip-Hop, But Does Not Apologize!

Some OGs talk trash about Hip-Hop, but Tyrese actually did something. Check out his latest offering to the culture.

Tyrese is on a roll, and everyone is buzzing about his latest endeavors. Last week, he dropped a double album titled Beautiful Pain alongside his new movie, “1992.” So, what’s next?

Well, what’s next is another album. But before we dive into that, let’s address the elephant in the room. A couple of weeks ago, AllHipHop conducted an epic interview with Tyrese, and it was quite the spectacle. Tyrese went all out, expressing his opinions on the current state of rap, and it was pretty controversial. He made it sound like there’s nothing noteworthy in today’s Hip-Hop scene and even claimed that his alter ego Black Ty is better than the rappers out right now.

Is he wrong?

So, what’s a guy like Tyrese to do? He went ahead and dropped another album—the 1992 soundtrack. He released it digitally over the Labor Day weekend. And after giving it a listen, I have to say, it’s really, really good! The rappers truly rap, and the singers genuinely sing! But as you know, Tyrese can do it all—sing, rap, and act!

When you listen to this album, you’re getting a slice of old-school Los Angeles Hip-Hop, but with fresh, contemporary artists too. The album features talents like D-Smoke, Musiq Soulchild, The Game, Skyzoo, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and many others. Some of the tracks on the album are also from Beautiful Pain.

By the way, Tyrese had this to say, “You think I would really come on AllHipHop and talk ALL that sh#t over where things are in Hip-Hop and not come with some monsters like that?”

Here is the tracklist:

1. Put That in Motion – Jxhn Dxe feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40 (3:54)

2. 211 – Nmbrnd (3:00)

3. Jesus Piece – Skyzoo feat. YG & The Game (5:25)

4. Paws – Black-Ty feat. Snoop Dogg & Dpgc (5:35)

5. Dreamers – Black-Ty feat. Kurupt & Musiq Souldchild (5:23)

6. Test Ya Luck – Jxhn Dxe feat. Kenyon Dixon (3:20)

7. Magical SONshine – Jxhn Dxe (5:44)

8. State of the Culture – Jxhn Dxe feat. D-Smoke (5:21)

9. Love Language – J-Rell (5:09)

10. I Lied – R. Kelly (3:21)

11. Heart Naked – J-Rell (3:59)

12. Bedroom Bully – Tyrese feat. October London (5:11)

13. Wait for Me – Kenyon Dixon feat. Eric Dawkins (3:45)

14. Won’t Let You Go – August Nightingale (4:20)

15. Wildflower – Tyrese (6:26)

16. I Do – October London feat. Raheem DeVaughn (3:28)

17. Deal With Me – Kosine (3:56)

Check it out for yourself.