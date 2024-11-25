Wack 100 Plays Peacekeeper Amid Rumors Drake Visiting Compton 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Compton rapper claimed he was bringing Drake to Tam’s Burgers in Compton, where Kendrick Lamar filmed “Not Like Us.”

Wack 100 is addressing a rumor that Drake planned to visit Compton after Snoopy Badazz claimed he was bringing the Canadian superstar to L.A.

Over the weekend, the Compton rapper claimed Drake was welcome in Kendrick Lamar’s home city despite their feud. Snoopy Badazz allegedly spoke to Drake and confirmed a visit to Compton on Sunday (November 24).

Furthermore, according to Snoopy Badazz, Drake planned to pull up to Tam’s Burgers where Kendrick Lamar shot part of the “Not Like Us” video.

“I just hollered at Drake right now,” he said in a video. “I’m pulling up in Bompton to Tam’s Burgers with Drake. So y’all get ready, it’s confirmed right now.”

However, Wack 100 claims he spoke to Drake’s team, who disputed Snoopy Badazz’s claims. He took to Instagram on Sunday with a message for the Compton native, calling him out for causing drama.

“Some things I stay out of but some things I got to get into,” he began. “Snoopy Badazz, I don’t know what you doing. I don’t get it. We online with Drake’s team bro, they ain’t talk to you, they don’t know you, they ain’t got no plans on coming to Compton.”

He continued, questioning Snoopy Badazz’s motives amid K. Dot’s recent album release.

“I don’t like what I’m seeing bro,” he added. “Kendrick just dropped his album. It’s like you trying to create something to gaslight n##### over there in Compton to start saying s### negative towards Drake.”

Wack 100 also pointed out that Drake and Kendrick’s beef was non-violent and restricted to diss tracks.

“This ain’t the way,” he continued. “Like, keep the peace homie. Ain’t been no issues with Kendrick and Drake. It was a healthy rap battle. Far as I know homies over there ain’t talking about doing nothing to Drake and what you trying to do is say you bringing him over there to a certain location so n##### can start getting on the internet, making threats and saying crazy s### but we ain’t doing that.”

He then urged fans to “disregard the b#######” and stream Kendrick Lamar’s album. Wack concluded, “Snoopy, you ought to be ashamed of yourself because this s### ain’t cool.”

Meanwhile, Sunday came and went and while Drake didn’t make an appearance in Compton, he did join xQc for a livestream.