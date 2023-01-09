Wait, Gucci Mane Did What Now? Keyshia Ka’Oir Says Not So Fast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 1017 CEO became a trending Twitter topic on Sunday (January 8) after Big Scarr’s purported younger brother, Quezz Ruthless, accused him of rescinding his offer to cover funeral costs.

Gucci Mane is under fire for supposedly rescinding his offer to pay for Big Scarr’s funeral. The 1017 CEO became a trending Twitter topic on Sunday (January 8) after Big Scarr’s purported younger brother, Quezz Ruthless, went off on him. He claimed Gucci Mane initially vowed to handle the funeral costs but then ghosted him.

“Them people called your phone to see if you was gon’ pay for the funeral, you blocked them,” Quezz claimed. “That’s not real. On God, that’s not real. That ain’t straight…You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some ‘Love Live him.’ You aint’ do nothing.”

Gucci Mane offered to pay for Big Scarr’s funeral but ghosted them soon after according to Quezz Ruthless pic.twitter.com/StZogP9qub — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) January 9, 2023

But apparently, Quezz Ruthless was misinformed. As Gucci Mane’s name was being dragged from here to Atlanta, wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis decided to do some damage control. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Davis shared two receipts from N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home totaling $20,000.

She wrote in one of the posts: “We also sent flowers [and] not even a thank you,” she wrote. “$20K total. [Gucci Mane] what you did to these folks, mane.”

But that wasn’t all. Big Scarr’s sister accused Gucci Mane of asking for his 1017 chains back, which were evidently signing gifts. She also backed Quezz Ruthless’ claims, tweeting, “He said he couldn’t pay for the funeral because his wife’s birthday was coming up!!”

Of course, people were quick to jump on the hate train. One person shared a video of Gucci Mane’s ex-manager Deb Antney saying, “He’s very selfish. I don’t understand how he’s able to sign artists.” Whatever the case, this is yet another example of the internet’s uncanny ability to spread misinformation. And that’s not very Gucci.