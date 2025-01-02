Waka Flocka Gets Mad Nobody Verified Lie He Allegedly Told About About Assault

Did Waka take a loss or not? The internet speculates, while producer Southside muddies the water.

UPDATE: Well, it looks like Waka Flocka is saying “AH-HA” about the assault claims. According to him, nobody reached out to his team to confirm the story. He’s pointing a finger at the media—but hold on a minute.

This guy sat in front of a phone and lied about getting beat up. Why would the media need to confirm something if he’s the one telling the lie? We assumed he was telling the truth. Even then, we filed this under our rumor section. We didn’t believe him from the start! Silly rabbit! Tricks are for kids!

By the way, this isn’t an indictment of the media. This is about Waka Flocka clearly not understanding how media works. I find it hilarious that some people are actually going to believe what he says. But smarter minds know better. This is no more an indictment of the media than Waka rapping about being a killer. It simply means he lied—and people took him at his word.

Now, when he actually does get beat up again, which will inevitably happen, just like it has in the past—nobody will care. And then he’ll complain nobody reported on it.

Just in case you wanna see Waka get stole on anyway, see another assault below

🚨WakaFlocka Fight Where He Fights 10 People Off pic.twitter.com/Oj2fRByg8L — Litaly Updatez (@vitalyupdatez) January 2, 2025

HERE IS THE OLD STUFF! BELIEVE WHAT YOU WANT!

I’ll be the first to say that nothing on the internet feels entirely real these days. But here we are, navigating through the noise. Over the weekend, reports surfaced about Waka Flocka being assaulted by a group of people. However, by the end of his admission, Waka suggested the whole ordeal might have been fake—a prank involving makeup. Looking at the initial photos of his supposed injuries, it’s hard to believe they’re just makeup effects.

Enter Southside.

Southside, a prominent producer, rapper and songwriter from Atlanta, chimed in on the situation. Known by his Instagram handle “Mafia Boss,” Southside has built a reputation as someone who speaks his mind without apologies. When Waka Flocka discussed the incident, he mentioned that no one stepped in to help him during the alleged attack. But Southside responded with a comment implying something different, essentially saying, “Stop playing with people—nothing happened to you.”

This raises questions. My sources claim the altercation did happen, allegedly fueled by alcohol and hot tempers. Southside’s comment could mean a few things: maybe it didn’t happen at all, or perhaps the story is exaggerated. Maybe it wasn’t a group of ten people, but one, two, or three individuals involved. For now, it’s unclear how this will unfold, but it seems Waka might have taken a loss.

One thing is certain: public perception of Waka Flocka has shifted, and many people in the comments are unsympathetic. His unwavering support for former President Donald Trump has alienated parts of his fan base.

What do you think about all this? Share your thoughts below.