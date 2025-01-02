Waka Flocka Claims He Got Jumped By 10 Men, Shares Gruesome Photo Of Injuries 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka claimed he was jumped by a group of ten individuals and complained that nobody stepped in to save him.

Waka Flocka sparked concern after sharing an image of his apparently battered and bruised face on social media, claiming he was jumped by a group of 10 assailants.

On Wednesday (January 1), Waka took to social media with a graphic photo showing off his injuries. A pair of black eyes and multiple bloody abrasions on his face indicated a nasty beating.

He recounted the incident in the caption, claiming he was attacked and complaining that no one intervened.

“Can’t believe nobody helped me fight ten nixxas off,” Waka shared. “But I’m still standing ten toes marks.”

He followed up on his Instagram Stories with a black and white video showing the same injuries.

Nonetheless, Waka Flocka got little sympathy from fans in the comment section.

“Maybe you should have used those ten toes and ran,” one fan shared. “Aren’t you too old for this fighting crap, JS.”

Another also highlighted his age, adding, “You too old to be posting this. Too old to not have people around you to help you. (You might be the problem if you are who you are and not one person helped you lol)Too old to be in a position like this. Bad for the brand. Self reflection 2025.”

Others still referenced his support for Donald Trump, taunting the rapper with remarks like, “Tell the MAGAs to help you next time.”

However, it appears Waka Flocka pranked his fans about getting jumped, and the apparent injuries were likely stage makeup.

Just two hours after complaining about being jumped, Waka posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing off his unblemished face.

“Crazy y’all n##### believe that s###,” he said, laughing.