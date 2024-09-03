What Doc Will Irv Gotti Do Without DMX’s Family?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could a DMX movie be made without his family? Ira Gotti has some explaining to do!

Damn, Irv.

Recently, Irv Gotti, the former A&R, beatmaker, and mogul, announced that he is working on a documentary about the late, great DMX. The iconic rapper passed away a few years ago, and his absence has been deeply felt ever since.

For those who may not know, Irv Gotti was once an A&R at Def Jam Records, where he played a pivotal role in DMX’s early success. There’s a reason why Ja Rule and DMX have a similar sound—Gotti was instrumental in signing Ja Rule and guiding his rise to fame. While Ja Rule wasn’t necessarily a copycat, the similarities between the two artists were undeniable.

Now, Irv Gotti has expressed his desire to create a documentary about DMX. But here’s the twist: DMX’s family has said, “No.” In fact, they even wrote a letter to make their stance clear.

In light of recent speculation, the family of Earl Simmons, professionally known as Hip-Hop rap artist DMX, wish to confirm that we are not collaborating with Irv Gotti, nor have we agreed to partner with him on any content related to Earl, including a biopic.

DMX is an iconic figure in the music industry, and his life and legacy hold great significance. As we consider potential projects related to his story, we commit to ensuring they are treated with the utmost respect and integrity.

We appreciate the continued support and interest from fans and the public. We will share any official announcements about future projects through our official channels.

– The Simmons Family

So, what do you think? Can Irv Gotti still make this documentary? Legally, it’s unclear. He might have some footage that the family doesn’t own, or he could interview people who knew DMX to piece together a new story. If I had to guess, I’d say the documentary would likely focus on DMX’s early days as he ascended to superstardom. But, without the family and his ex-wife?

On a personal note, I think Irv Gotti should focus on his health. He recently suffered a stroke, and he’s not even 60 yet. He should take a moment to appreciate the fact that he’s still alive and take care of himself. However, knowing Gotti’s relentless hustle, I’m sure he’ll keep pushing forward—especially after 50 Cent mocked his stroke.

For now, I’m out.