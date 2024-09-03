What Doc Will Irv Gotti Do Without DMX’s Family?

Recently, Irv Gotti, the former A&R, beatmaker, and mogul, announced that he is working on a documentary about the late, great DMX. The iconic rapper passed away a few years ago, and his absence has been deeply felt ever since.
For those who may not know, Irv Gotti was once an A&R at Def Jam Records, where he played a pivotal role in DMX’s early success. There’s a reason why Ja Rule and DMX have a similar sound—Gotti was instrumental in signing Ja Rule and guiding his rise to fame. While Ja Rule wasn’t necessarily a copycat, the similarities between the two artists were undeniable.
Now, Irv Gotti has expressed his desire to create a documentary about DMX. But here’s the twist: DMX’s family has said, “No.” In fact, they even wrote a letter to make their stance clear.
So, what do you think? Can Irv Gotti still make this documentary? Legally, it’s unclear. He might have some footage that the family doesn’t own, or he could interview people who knew DMX to piece together a new story. If I had to guess, I’d say the documentary would likely focus on DMX’s early days as he ascended to superstardom. But, without the family and his ex-wife?
On a personal note, I think Irv Gotti should focus on his health. He recently suffered a stroke, and he’s not even 60 yet. He should take a moment to appreciate the fact that he’s still alive and take care of himself. However, knowing Gotti’s relentless hustle, I’m sure he’ll keep pushing forward—especially after 50 Cent mocked his stroke.
For now, I’m out.