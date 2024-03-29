Why Hasn’t Diddy Been Arrested After Dramatic Federal Raids?

Diddy has yet to be arrested for any crimes. So, what is or isn’t going on?

So, why hasn’t Sean Combs been arrested yet? Well? You guys tell me. There are so many experts on social media and the internet that I would expect one of you to have an answer to this question for me.

I can honestly say there has been so much reckless misinformation, trolling and foolishness that it’s a clusterf### of madness. To top it off, mainstream media has it wrong as much as social media. Obviously, they report the facts, but they also talk to unspecified, anonymous sources that provide no true factual information, only speculation. That’s why we have the rumor section. It may not be the most savvy, journalistic part of the site, but at least we don’t pretend it’s all factual.

Anyway, back to the original question. To my understanding, this is an extremely serious matter. Clearly, by the show of force, it is. It’s been impressed upon me that he has very large properties and searching those properties has been quite the task. Secondly, they have to go through the stuff that they collected to create the evidentiary documents to proceed.

A source (there go those sources) told me the following, “There are lots of moving parts for complicated indictments. Remember when they search these large spaces in different places it all has to be tracked and the administrative process must be accurate so it’s never quick. This is the building the case part and they will build it with precision. That’s why their success rate is almost 100 percent when they prosecute.”

They have not busted a move yet. This has to be tearing the Combs family up. The stress must be unbearable. By the way, Christian Combs was seen walking the dog, seemingly pretty stress free. Also, Diddy took time out to go golfing with his kids. Maybe he’s not stressed after all.

By the way, the feds tore Diddy’s residences up. His cribs were turned upside down. I understand that they were definitely looking for something specific. And this is just how it goes, but it does seem crazy to look at these expensive layouts in the home, looking like somebody’s project building.

By the way, there’s still a ton of confusion. We now know that Diddy was not on the run. We also know that he was in Miami ultimately. I’m still trying to figure out about the Caribbean island, specifically, Antigua, and what was going on with that. The rumor is he flew his twin girls out of the continental U.S. to get them away from the drama. I’m not certain of that, but that is something that has been tossed to me.

If that’s the case, it doesn’t make him out to be the terrible father that some have said he was. We all saw the faces of Christian and Justin Combs, the oldest, in handcuffs. Neither of them has been charged, despite something percolating legally with both. The only person who’s been charged so far is this white guy, who allegedly is a mule for drugs and guns. This guy is also listed in one of the civil suits. There’s also the former CEO of Motown Records, Ethiopia Habtemariam, who’s reportedly willing to testify because she knows “things.” There’s no record of that in any real media. This is so strange yet intriguing, and I would like nothing more than for it to be over.

I’d like to remind you all that we are in an election year, advances by Black people are being erased, and we are truly looking at a rollback to the 1920s or something. We should be focused on the truly important topics and issues that will change our lives. What do you think?