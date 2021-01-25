Will Frank Ocean Appear On The Remix To SZA’s “Good Days”?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
SZA managed to score the highest-charting solo single of her career with “Good Days.” The song became a streaming juggernaut by remaining in the Top 2 of the Spotify and Apple Music daily charts in the United States.
After crossing into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 rankings, “Good Days” is a certified Billboard hit. Fans of SZA want her to continue to climb up the charts and possibly into the history books by adding a specific Grammy-winning artist on a potential remix.
One Twitter user tweeted, “Good days by SZA [featuring] Frank ocean would literally cure corona [COVID-19].” SZA re-posted that particular tweet on her Instagram Story and added the caption, “Imma ask lol.” She included a pleading face emoji with her IG message.
So far in their respective careers, the two singer-songwriters have not collaborated to release music together. Ocean did create a cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” in 2019. He reportedly played his rendition of the CTRL single at his second PrEP+ club party that same year.
SZA is actually teasing the release of a “Good Days” music video in the near future. Previously, the Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist published visuals for “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign in September 2020. She has not dropped an official studio album since Ctrl in 2017.
Frank Ocean’s last LP was 2016’s Blonde. The former Odd Future member broke out into the mainstream as a soloist with 2012’s Channel Orange. The last four years have seen him present numerous loosies such as “Biking” featuring Jay-Z and Tyler, The Creator as well as “Dear April” and “Cayendo.”
