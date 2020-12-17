Will Teyana Taylor Star As Dionne Warwick In A Netflix Biopic?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
What started as playful banter on social media could actually lead to a biographical television series. Soul legend Dionne Warwick has been using her Twitter account to entertain her followers by interacting with modern-day musicians like Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.
Teyana Taylor was also one of the contemporary stars that got the Twitter-finger co-sign when Warwick acknowledged the two vocalists closely resemble each other. The 80-year-old superstar then took it a step further by directly tagging Netflix in a tweet about wanting Taylor to portray her in a potential biopic.
“This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR,” tweeted Warwick along with a video of her asking her fans if they would actually watch a scripted program covering her life and career. The verified Netflix Twitter account replied to Warwick by writing, “taking notes.”
Teyana Taylor, who starred in TV shows such as The Breaks and Hit the Floor as well as Netflix’s The After Party movie, seemed open to the idea of portraying the “I Say a Little Prayer” singer. Taylor simply posted ten raising hands emoji as a quote-tweet reply to Warwick’s video. She also tweeted a clapper board emoji in response to Netflix.
