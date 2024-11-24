Xzibit Collaborator Conor McGregor Tweets & Deletes Assault Case Jab At Jake Paul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Catch up on the latest drama between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul as their feud intensifies after McGregor’s legal battle.

In the latest chapter of their long-running feud, Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have reignited their war of words—but this time, the backdrop is a far more graver matter.

Following McGregor’s loss in a civil sexual assault case, where he was ordered to pay €250,000 to accuser Nikita Hand, Paul wasted no time throwing verbal jabs at the UFC star and UFC president Dana White.

“Dan hits his wife. Conor’s convicted of rape. But I’m the bad guy?” Paul, known for his provocative social media antics, wrote in a tweet.

McGregor, who has vowed to appeal the verdict, didn’t take the insult lying down.

In a now-deleted post on X, he lashed out at Paul, writing, “No you’re a gay little nerd,” punctuated by a laughing emoji.

While crude, McGregor’s rebuttal encapsulates the deep disdain between the two. This isn’t their first clash. McGregor has repeatedly belittled Paul in the past, branding him a “p***bag” and dismissing his boxing career as a farce. Paul, in turn, has baited McGregor with challenges, most recently proposing a weight-class-free MMA fight.

But their most recent social media taunting match is anything but a laughing matter and may hold multiple repercussions for people connected to McGregor’s inner network. The verdict in McGregor’s case stems from an incident in 2018, where Hand accused him of a violent assault in a Dublin hotel room.

McGregor has maintained the encounter was consensual and expressed disappointment in the ruling, stating, “I am with my family now, focused on my future.”

While McGregor is no stranger to controversy, the case marks a significant stain on his public image and legal record. Beyond the Octagon, McGregor’s ambitions have stretched into the music industry. In July, he launched Greenback Records, signing hip-hop heavyweight Xzibit and legendary group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to the label.

The gamble seemed poised to pay off, with Xzibit recently dropping “Play This At My Funeral,” the first single from his upcoming album King Maker. The gritty track has already garnered buzz, promising to put Greenback Records on the map. But now, industry insiders are questioning whether the fallout from McGregor’s legal troubles could jeopardize the label’s success.

Others argue that controversy could bolster the label’s visibility, especially with Xzibit’s penchant for raw, unflinching storytelling aligning with McGregor’s larger-than-life persona.

For now, Greenback Records presses forward, with Xzibit’s album slated for early next year. Still, the storm surrounding its founder raises questions about the sustainability of McGregor’s crossover aspirations. Can the brash fighter keep his focus on building a music empire, or will his legal and personal battles undermine his efforts?

As McGregor and Paul continue their public sparring, one thing is clear—this saga is far from over. Whether it’s in the ring, the courtroom, or the recording studio, McGregor’s next moves will undoubtedly be scrutinized.

See the photo of the hostile interaction between the pair of fighters above.