Xzibit’s Ex-wife Requests Lifetime Spousal Support

Will Xzibit have to pay his ex-wife spousal support for the rest of his LIFE? It’s possible!

Xzibit’s ex-wife wants a lifetime of spousal support. Is she asking for too much? Or is she asking her former lover to honor his promise?

Kista Joiner and Xzibit have called it quits after eight years of marriage. Although she filed for divorce in February of this year, she is suing her ex for breaking his financial commitment.

According to the civil lawsuit, Xzibit agreed to provide for all her needs throughout their relationship. In exchange, Joiner was to be “a confidant, companion, social and business partner, homemaker, housekeeper and consultant” to the rapper. Furthermore, Joiner believes that Xzibit’s financial commitments should continue even if the relationship ends.

Court documents show Joiner feels entitled to an equal share of any assets gained during their relationship. Mr. X to the Z may want to consult the advice of his longtime friend Dr. Dre because his ex-wife has mounted an offense out of the Nicole Young playbook. Nonetheless, this is an ongoing development that we will be monitoring.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, let’s not act as if we forgot about her boyfriend. What are your thoughts? Does she deserve spousal support for life?

