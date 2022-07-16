Xzibit’s Wife Living In Their $3 Million Home With New Boyfriend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears as though Xzibit’s soon to be ex-wife is getting over on the rap star. Mansions, Bentley’s and more!

Rapper Xzibit says he has gone from helping others pimp their rides to getting pimped.

Now, he is asking for a Los Angeles court to intervene.

The “Paparazzi” rapper is currently going through a messy divorce from his estranged wife Krista Joiner, where she is asking for him to pay spousal support.

According to TMZ, the chart-topper is asking a judge to deny her request pointing to the fact that Joiner is still living in their $3 million home with her new boyfriend (and his children).

Furthermore, X says his income has reduced since the 2020 pandemic. The rapper says he has not worked since 2019 and that what he thought would be a lucrative career in cannabis turned out to be a money pit.

Court documents state the former Loud recording artist is “struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son.”

Xzibit also says that Krista, who filed for divorce in February, can support herself as he believes she earns approximately $175,000 a year.

He asserts in his counterclaim that the man is not only living in their $3,715,600 home rent-free but using it as the location to shoot a pilot for his new show. To add insult to injury, the new guy is taking down his artwork and RIAA recording plaques.

Xzibit’s team also claims that Krista has impacted his credit over the last year by leasing stuff she can’t afford and placing it in his or his business’ name.

She allegedly leased a 2021 Bentley and signed for the lease under his company name, Xzibit Inc., despite not working as an executive in the corporation.

Joiner allegedly forged his name on a check when she made the down payment. And when he found out, instead of getting her locked up, he asked her to return the Bentley because he couldn’t afford the car and insurance payments.

The rapper says that Joiner refused and hid the car for eight months before it was repossessed in January 2022. She filed for divorce within a month.

Remarkably, there are elements of this journey to marital emancipation that are similar to one of his musical mentors, Dr. Dre.

AllHipHop.com chronicled the seemingly hellish road to divorce between Dre and Nicole Young.

During the divorce, Nicole Young allegedly embezzled $350,000 by writing herself checks from the Record One recording studio, wiping the company out. She legally had the authority to access money from the account at one point.

However, Dr. Dre claimed Nicole violated Penal Code 496 by pulling $353,571.85 from the company’s account before she was removed from the business.

Nicole’s goal was not to use it for the studio’s needs but “for her own, personal obligations.”

But the “crime” will be forgiven.

The divorce was nasty and stressful, with the two arguing over an alleged prenuptial agreement that Nicole said Dre tore up during happier times.

The divorce was so stressful that many believed it caused Dr. Dre to be hospitalized with a brain aneurism in January of 2021.

The two called a truce, as Dre will pay the former attorney $50 million upfront and another $50 million later in 2022.

Xzibit is also fighting another legal battle. He’s attemping to get Viacom to pay him royalties for syndicating the hit show “Pimp My Ride” for years without paying him.

“I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and found ways to cut me out?” he wrote. “Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming (which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print ‘with my name and likeness’ then proceed to take my’ name and likeness’ off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1?”

Xzibit continued, “To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing. Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!!”