In addition to forking over $100 million to his ex-wife, Dr. Dre has agreed to drop an embezzlement lawsuit against Nicole Young! Read more!

Producer Dr. Dre ended the year by squashing his multiple-year beef with his now ex-wife.

The mogul is finally getting rid of some residual lawsuits between him and Nicole Young that amounted to the nastiest – and most expensive breakup in Hip-Hop history.

As a part of their $100 million settlement, the *Chronic* artist will have to fall back from the $350,000 embezzlement lawsuit he filed against his children’s mother.

During the early part of their separation, she wrote herself checks from the Record One recording studio, wiping the company out.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, she legally had the authority to access money from the account at one time.

However, Dr. Dre claimed Nicole violated Penal Code 496 by pulling $353,571.85 from the company’s account before she was removed from the business.

Nicole’s goal was not to use it for the studio’s needs but “for her own, personal obligations.”

But the “crime” will be forgiven.

The divorce was nasty and stressful, with the two arguing over an alleged prenuptial agreement that Nicole said Dre tore up during happier times. The divorce was so stressful that many believed it caused Dr. Dre to be hospitalized with a brain aneurism in January of 2021.

The two called a truce, as Dre will pay the former attorney $50 million upfront and another $50 million later in 2022.